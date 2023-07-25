Nottingham Forest have signed forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United.

The Sweden forward has signed a five year deal at The City Ground, with the fee understood to be about £15m.

Elanga, who joined United's academy in 2018, made 55 appearances for the Red Devils and scored four goals.

Speaking to the Forest club website, the 21-year-old said: "It's a pleasure to be here. It's a proud moment - not only for me, but for my family as well.

"It's the perfect next step for me in my career. It's a big step and I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground.

"I had interest from elsewhere but, for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.

"I've been here with United, and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room. It's a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special.

"I'm really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work."