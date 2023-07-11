Leeds United have released their new 2023-24 home kit, inspired by the club's historic use of the peacock on their badge in the 1980s, during a period where they were known as The Peacocks.

The shirt has a custom pattern throughout the fabric, and a peacock on the back neck.

"A timeless white shirt, the adidas stripes feature the classic royal blue and yellow, this is uniquely Leeds," the club's official website says.

"The origins and history of our football club are beautifully represented in our new home kit. It pays homage to the club's historic use of the peacock.

"Designed in association with Acid FC, this kit is steeped in the club's heritage and history, but stands as a beacon to the bold direction the club is headed."