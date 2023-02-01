Keylor Navas is another "big name and big character" to arrive in the Premier League, says fellow goalkeeper Robert Green.

The three-time Champions League winner completed a loan move from Paris St-Germain to Nottingham Forest on deadline day and Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he was looking forward to seeing how he fared.

"He brings masses of experience," Green said. "He also brings a different flavour and a different goalkeeping technique that we have never seen before.

"You sometimes think: 'What on earth is he doing?' But he manages to keep the ball out of the goal. He's another big name, another big character and I'm sure he will come in and get some games."

Forest's first-choice goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, is sidelined by injury so Navas could be in line to make his debut in Sunday's Premier League match against Leeds United.

