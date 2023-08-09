James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool won six times away from home in the Premier League last season – the lowest in the top six.

In the ‘away league table’ they finished seventh, taking 23 points from 54 – not the best but certainly not the worst and still in the top half.

Contrast that with the home form, where they were fourth across the season with 13 wins and just one defeat.

Having said all that, Liverpool finished the season 11 games unbeaten which included a run of seven straight wins. Away from home, they put six past Leeds, three past Leicester and scored four at Southampton.

Yes, there were some bad days away from home (Wolves, Bournemouth and Brighton come to mind) but personally, I think the players Liverpool have are still good enough to play in their own way away from home and not have to compromise their tactics.