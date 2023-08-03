Rodgers on winning with style, 'unfinished business' & transfer aims
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Celtic face Ross County in the first game of his second spell in charge.
Here are the key lines from the Celtic boss:
Rodgers has “nothing but excitement” to get started and Celtic have had a “really good pre-season”.
The target this season is to win the domestic treble again: “For Celtic it’s always about winning but doing it in the best way you possibly can.”
On the title, Rodgers says: “The mentality is, rather defend it, we want to win it. That’s the key."
He always felt he had “unfinished business” when he left but is delighted to be back and relishing the expectation and pressure.
He is looking to strengthen the squad with further signings and has "clear positions that are priorities we’ll look to improve on”.
Ange Postecoglou did a “fantastic job” but Rodgers is looking to add tactical tweaks - “something new that’s different for opponents to think about”.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and fellow defender Anthony Ralston both came through their 45-minute comeback in midweek unscathed and are back with the squad. Injured pair Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi are missing from the defence.
Fringe players who didn’t feature much under Postecoglou now have a “clean slate”.