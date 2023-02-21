We asked for your reaction to Javi Gracia being named as Jesse Marsch's replacement and it's safe to say opinion is split.

Here are some of your comments:

Sam: Strong appointment in my opinion. He's got a reputation of being a firm disciplinarian - much needed for a relegation battle. But he still encourages good football - sounds like a good combination that would be well received at Elland Road.

Ray: Time will tell but this feels like an appointment being made out of desperation with a number of other candidates having turned down the role. Javi Gracia did not have the greatest record at Watford but Leeds fans will be hoping he can steady a sinking ship.

Nicola: Whoever takes the job is going to struggle. But at least he knows English football and the league. Hopefully he can stop the rot.

John: Not sure Gracia is the right man but he seems to be the ONLY man prepared to work at the madhouse which the club has become under the current boardroom team.

Neil: Are they looking at Javi Gracia because he's a cheaper alternative than Rafa Benitez who has more experience of the Premier League?

Howard: Gracia never got the backing he deserved at Watford. He is a class act and I’m wondering why Leeds didn’t have him on their shortlist earlier as he could’ve been working with the players for two weeks already.