Chelsea boss Graham Potter hopes the return of Joao Felix from suspension can get his side firing again as they look to claim a first Premier League away win in nine games.

Portugal striker Felix has served a three-match ban after being sent off on his debut – a 2-1 defeat at Fulham – following his loan arrival from Atletico Madrid.

His availability for Saturday’s London derby against West Ham is welcome for Potter after back-to-back goalless draws against Liverpool and Fulham.

"It’s great. We all saw the impact he had in the 60 minutes before his red card," said Potter.

“We see his quality every day and he’s a player who can make a difference for us.

“At the same time, it’s about helping him get integrated into the team and to the team-mates around him, and for him to understand what we’re trying to do. But the signs are really positive."

Potter knows his side will have to be up for the battle in Saturday’s early kick-off at London Stadium.

"It’s a London derby - there’s no love lost between the teams - so it’s a good atmosphere to test ourselves in,” he said.

"They’re always tough games. David Moyes' sides are always competitive, organised, they have good players and are strong at set-pieces.

"So for us, it’s about understanding it’s a London derby and matching their intensity."