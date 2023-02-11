Analysis: Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

Another valuable point in Bournemouth's fight against relegation and they were full value for it.

They were mere centimetres away from taking all three as Kieran Trippier cleared Dominic Solanke's flick off the line in the 90th minute.

But while Gary O'Neil and his team would surely swap such an encouraging performance - particularly in the first half - for those two extra points, they showed enough against Newcastle to suggest the points will follow.

They were able to get at league's tightest defence time and again in the first 45 minutes, harrying the visitors in the middle of the park and springing forward.

The frustration will be that despite getting themselves into so many promising positions, they were not able to convert those into more clear cut chances.

Decision making and execution let them down. Had they been even marginally more clinical, they could have been two or three up before Newcastle equalised.

With Solanke, Hamed Traore, Dango Ouattara, Jaidon Anthony and Antoine Semenyo, O'Neil has exciting attacking options.

Now they just need to find that extra ruthlessness that will give them a chance to beat the drop.