The race for third hotted up at Tynecastle on Saturday, but Aberdeen are still in the driving seat ahead of their penultimate game in the Scottish Premiership.

It's the final game at Pittodrie for the season, with St Mirren in town. Stephen Robinson's men picked up a point at Celtic Park last time out, and that's where the Dons are headed on Saturday.

But for now, all eyes are on the Buddies.

Put yourself in Barry Robson's shoes and pick your XI to get the job done here.