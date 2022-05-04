Moyes said everyone is fit for the match. Ben Johnson has a thigh strain but "seems to be okay", while Issa Diop had a problem with his ankle but has "made an incredible recovery".

On the occasion, he said: "It's a big game for me as well and the players. I want to take the team to the final. We believe that if we get it right we can do so, so we have to manage that."

Moyes said he didn't think he learned anything new about Frankfurt from the first leg "because I knew about the style they play in". He added that he thought the teams were "quite even" in the first game.

On coming from behind in the tie, Moyes said "we have to chase the game because we're one goal down but, in the same breath, they're the ones who have to protect it".

He described being in the semi-final of a European competition as "huge" for West Ham, adding: "It's been a great climb and I see no reason that shouldn't continue."