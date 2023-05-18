Former Liverpool and Wales striker Ian Rush believes Jurgen Klopp can attract top class players to Liverpool this summer - even without Champions League football.

The Reds have won their last seven games but need to catch either Newcastle or Manchester United to creep into the Champions League places.

They currently sit fifth - a point behind the two sides who both have a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

Rush, who won the European Cup twice with Liverpool, among a hoard of domestic honours said: "When you are signing players it does help when your team is in the Champions League because all the top players want to play there. Klopp though is a fantastic manager and he is in a position to change a player's mind.

"He can say 'listen, you want to come to Liverpool and while you will not be in the Champions League this year, we want to make you a superstar for all these fantastic fans and build a team around you'.

"He did that exactly when you look at [Virgil] Van Dijk - he could have gone to Chelsea and Manchester City were interested, but Klopp sold Liverpool to him. That is what Klopp is good at."

Liverpool will continue their quest to qualify when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.