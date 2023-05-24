Everton v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Bournemouth have won their past three Premier League games against Everton, netting exactly three goals each time. They had only won two of their first eight against them in the competition (D2 L4).

Dwight McNeil is Everton's top Premier League goalscorer this season with seven goals. As it stands, it's the Toffees' lowest scoring top scorer in a single campaign since 2001-02 (Duncan Ferguson and Tomasz Radzinski with six).