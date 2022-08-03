Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 9th

This season's prediction - 11th

Graham Potter has done an outstanding job at Brighton and towards the end of last season got the big results their attractive football deserved, such as thrashing Manchester United at the Amex and winning away at Arsenal and Spurs in successive games. The days of living near the bottom of the Premier League look to be over under this highly rated manager.

There's no reason to expect anything other than another very decent season, although Chelsea may yet sign talented Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella.

This would be a blow to Brighton, in addition to the loss of Yves Bissouma to Spurs, but Potter is talented enough to find a way to recover.

Brighton's flaw last season was not finishing off the many chances they created. The man they hope will solve this is Turkish striker Deniz Undav, who signed in January but then spent a loan spell at former parent club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. He scored 27 goals in 41 appearances and was Belgian Professional Footballer Of The Year.

Potter has also invested for the future with the signings of young strikers Julio Enciso from Libertad Asuncion in Paraguay and Ivorian Simon Adingra from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

