'There are moments that require intuition'

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester "need to increase the intensity" if they're to turn good performances into points.

Despite not winning a game yet this season, Rodgers remains optimistic that "it's a matter of time," and told the media on Thursday: "What we’ve shown in the Brentford and Southampton games is that we mustn’t stop.

"You have to keep concentrating and we need to increase the intensity."

On whether the results are a reflection of the lack of chances being made by the team, he added: "It’s a bit of everything because you need to have big belief.

"There are things that happen in the game that you can work on, but there are also moments that require intuition.

"We recognise that in the final third of the pitch, we need more speed, more flexibility, and not be so safe. We’ve worked on that.

"I feel we’ve done enough to win games."