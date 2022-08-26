Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's match against Fulham tomorrow.

Here are the key lines:

Arteta says "for every party it was the best decision" to allow Nicolas Pepe to go out on loan because "he needs to play football".

On whether Pepe will be replaced in this transfer window, he said: "We have been preparing the last two months in order to achieve what we want. Whether that’s possible or not we will see."

He said "we are compliant and have heard nothing" after reports Uefa are looking at Arsenal for Financial Fair Play breaches.

On Saturday being his 100th Premier League game in charge, he said: "It’s such a privilege to be in this football club reaching that number."

Hector Bellerin is one of a number of players "still discussing their futures".

Everyone except Reiss Nelson is available to face Fulham.

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences