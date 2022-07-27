Scottish style will suit Behich

New Dundee United signing Aziz Behich says Scottish Premiership football will suit him.

The experienced Australia left-back, 31, was hailed as a "real coup" by manager Jack Ross after agreeing a two-year deal at Tannadice.

"It's happened pretty quickly," Behich, a former Turkish top-flight champion, told DUTV.

"I got a call last week to see if I was interested and from the first discussion we had, it was somewhere I could see myself playing my football.

"I'm very glad and happy to be part of this club. I've always been interested in coming to this part of the world. I've been in Turkey for nine years, and spent a year in Poland.

"There are a lot of boys from Australia in Scotland now. They always speak about the football. The style will suit me really well.

"The chance of playing European football as well was something I wanted to be a part of, and hopefully we can achieve that this season."