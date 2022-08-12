Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton.

Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem.

New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana are available to make their Everton debuts.

Salomon Rondon is part of the squad after completing a three-match ban but Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey are injured.

Mina suffered damaged ankle ligaments during last week's defeat against Chelsea, while Godfrey is expected to be out for three months after surgery to repair a fractured fibula in the same match.

