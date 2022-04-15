Transfer news: Kane to stay at Spurs as Ten Hag targets Bergwijn

Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external

Ten Hag is, however, considering moving for Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn when he takes over at United. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham retain an interest in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer after trying to sign him in January, although they are set to face competition from Atletico Madrid. (Football Transfers), external

Villarreal are opening talks with Tottenham about a permanent move for Giovani lo Celso having had the midfielder on loan since January. (Football Insider), external

