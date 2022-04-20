Interim boss Mike Jackson says Burnley's remaining home games are going to be vital in the club's fight for Premier League survival.

Four of the Clarets' remaining seven games are at Turf Moor, starting with Southampton on Thursday and Wolves on Sunday.

On those upcoming games, Jackson said: "Two home games are good if we can keep the mentality and with what can happen in that stadium.

"I’ve played here under the lights as a player and I know what it’s like and I know the impact that crowd can have.

"Look at the Everton game. The atmosphere that can be created can be really powerful.

"You only have to look how they came down on Sunday. I know what it is like to play at Turf Moor and the impact they can have.

"They know where the club is. I hope they see they have a group fighting for them."

Jackson still has faith Burnley can avoid the drop. He said: "I believe it, you have got to. This is possible. I think there is enough in this group.

"I’ve seen what it means to that group. They were really disappointed that they didn’t come away from there [West Ham] with more.

"This group is an experienced group - they know what they need to do. They’re fighting and they’re ready."

