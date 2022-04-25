Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge labelled Divock Origi "a great human being" after the Belgium striker came off the bench to help break Everton's resistance in the Merseyside derby.

Origi played a key role in Andy Robertson's opener before scoring the second goal himself, his sixth in 10 appearances against the Toffees.

"I worked with him for many years at Liverpool and he's a great human being," Sturridge told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "He is a natural goalscorer when he gets his opportunity.

"Every player at a big club knows there will be a lot of rotation so, when you come on, you have to make an impact.

"He's been great at that for Liverpool throughout his whole career - and he definitely likes to play against Everton, which is a great thing for himself and the fans."

Listen back to Sturridge's whole interview from 2'24'00 here