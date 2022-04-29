West Ham v Arsenal: Team news

West Ham defender Craig Dawson serves a one-game ban following his red card against Chelsea.

Fellow centre-backs Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna remain out because of respective ankle and knee injuries.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is optimistic Bukayo Saka will be fit despite the winger limping off after 74 minutes against Manchester United last weekend.

The Gunners are without Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, neither of whom is likely to play again this season.

Fit-again full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu should again be in the matchday squad but Arteta admits he is unsure whether the Japanese international is ready to start.

