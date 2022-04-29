Saka to stay on penalties for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has given credit to Gareth Southgate for how he handled Bukayo Saka's penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final.

The 20-year-old is Arsenal's leading scorer this season, with 12 goals.

When asked how Saka came back from the disappointment of Wembley to have such an impressive season for the Gunners, Arteta said: "The first two conversations that I had were straight after the incident.

"I must say, Gareth Southgate was really helpful as well because he had Bukayo in his hands in that moment and he was really caring and supportive of him.

"By the time he joined us he was in a really good place and obviously what he got is all the support, help and love in any way he needed to overcome that situation. Then it is down to him, his family and the people around him, who were very important as well.

After scoring spot-kicks in back-to-back games against Chelsea and Manchester United, Arteta was asked if Saka is now the Gunners' nominated penalty taker.

He said: "On Sunday, if someone has to take a penalty, I think he will take it again. Hopefully he can continue to put the ball in the net."