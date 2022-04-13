Man Utd v Norwich: Who makes your Canaries XI?

Norwich travel to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Dean Smith's starting XI?

The Canaries' fight for survival was given a lifeline last weekend as they beat fellow strugglers Burnley 2-0.

Smith's side face a United side who have only won one of their past five league games and were beaten 1-0 at Everton last time out.

Should Smith go on the attack in search of another three points or take a more cautious approach with his line-up?

It's time for you to choose your Canaries XI to face United