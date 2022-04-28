The Anfield Wrap's Harriet Prior said it took Liverpool's quick-fire goals to lift the atmosphere in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal.

There were just 133 seconds between Jordan Henderson's deflected goal and Sadio Mane's close-range finish, easing any nerves among supporters.

Prior told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think we came into it a little bit underestimating the opposition to be quite honest. We saw when they played Bayern Munich they did that as well and they have come through some really tough fixtures.

"Maybe it was a bit of underestimation, maybe a little bit of nerves from the fans as well. We have seen that at times this season but as soon as the light went down in the second half it was almost feral inside Anfield and I absolutely loved it. It was so loud and the atmosphere really picked up, which was helped massively by the two goals, so everyone was leaving in a good mood.

"There is a sense of maturity now and also game management and us being able to go through different phases of the game. Sometimes we have to keep the ball and control it and slow down the pace, and sometimes realising when they are on the front foot and really going for it. That’s come from building over the years and having more experience in the big games."

