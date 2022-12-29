Analysis: Leeds 1-3 Manchester City

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

While 16 of his team-mates were in Qatar, Erling Haaland was forced to watch on from afar, readying himself to take out Norway's failure to qualify on his next opponents.

The early signs were that Leeds might get a reprieve - not through any sentimentality towards his hometown club, but more some competitive rustiness.

Two chances he usually gobbles up were saved by impressive Whites keeper Illan Meslier. However, after Rodri had broken the deadlock, Jack Grealish set Haaland up for two simple finishes that sealed three important points.

It was further evidence of Haaland's threat. He can drift through much of a game, but he needs only a fraction of space or the slightest sight of goal to be deadly.

As the home fans serenaded him at the end with "you're Leeds and you know you are", he shared a word with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, his former manager at RB Salzburg.

If he was taking a moment to bask in the surroundings, it was only a brief one. He and City have just three days to prepare for the visit of Everton on New Year's Eve. A victory then will put the heat back on Arsenal, who play the same evening against Brighton.