Your Fulham player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Fulham player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Joao Palhinha - picked by a whopping 68% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Joao Palhinha - 68%
Bernd Leno - 17%
Tim Ream - 10%
Kenny Tete - 5%
And here's what Dan Crawford from Hammy End, external had to say about your winner...
"The signing of the season bar none. We wonder at how Fulham prised Palhinha away from Sporting Lisbon for £18m after watching his tenacious tackling and reading of the game, while also loving his appreciation of the reworking of 'Tequila' in his honour. A Craven Cottage cult hero already."
