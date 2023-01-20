Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking after Thursday's win over Tottenham: "We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback [from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win 4-2] will happen every time? It won't.

"How do I get the fire back? It's my duty, my job. I want my fans back. I don't recognise my team. I'm not going to tell you what I said at half-time but I want a reaction for all the club, all the organisation, the players, the staff, everyone.

"We are a happy flowers team but I don't want to be happy flowers. I want to beat Arsenal, but if we play in that way Arsenal will destroy us. The players want it, they train really good but there is something that is here in the clouds.

"I see Arsenal games and they do everything good, that is why they are in front and deserve it. And I say this after 4-2 when I am incredibly happy. I will sleep tonight like a baby.

"I have experience. I have won a lot. It means every day I see things that you don't see because you are not there. I see it. It is not one single player, it is everyone. But we will come back."