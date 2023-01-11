Chelsea's lengthy injury list means supporters and Blues owner Todd Boehly should cut under-fire boss Graham Potter some slack, according to The Far Post podcast team.

Potter only took charge at Stamford Bridge in September but six defeats in the Blues' past nine games - including Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup hammering at Manchester City - have placed his position firmly under the microscope.

"It will be interesting to see who is advising the new owner because he’s got very little experience of football in this country or football in general," said ex-Charlton defender Steve Brown on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"The easy thing to do when you’re as wealthy as they are is to sack him. That’s the easiest way out as soon as the supporters get on his back. I’d like to think he’s being advised not to do that because it’s just extremely harsh on Potter.

“When you play in a team and you lose your two best players, your three best players, you are struggling – so if you’ve got nine missing, it’s more than the spine of a team, give the guy a bit of slack.

"The way they’ve invested in him, invested in his staff – he brought every member of staff up with him from Brighton – you’ve got to give them time under the circumstances."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry agreed, adding: "He’s inherited a mess. I don’t know how much time and patience he’s going to get but that’s what he’s going to need.

“If you are changing culture it takes a while. Football has this crazy lack of patience, you can’t build anything. It’s like trying to build a house and to say to the builders you’ve got three days to do it and actually you’ve got no bricks and no mortar."

