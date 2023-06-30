England defender Eric Dier's future is in question at Tottenham as he only has one year left on his contract and has not signed an extension. The 29-year-old wants to fight for his place under new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target for Atletico Madrid and Spurs would be prepared to sell the 27-year-old Denmark international. (Mail, external)

