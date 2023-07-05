New Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says he wants his side to "attack as much as we can" after meeting his players for the first time.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, the Cherries boss laid out his plans for the 2023-24 season, and is confident it will be exciting.

"Obviously, sometimes we will have to stay low and defend the box, but we will try for that to not be most of the case," he said.

"My first thing is to be as high as we can on the pitch so everything is easier."

So far, he has been impressed with his observations of the squad and is excited about getting going.

"We have good players from what I have seen, and also very good people," he said. "They are used to training hard and are really committed.

"I feel like it's normal here that everyone is ready to fight and to earn their spot. That is very good for a coach."

