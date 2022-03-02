Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

That was a poor way to end a run of fantastic performances.

It's evident playing four games in 11 days has taken the toll on the lads, and ultimately Leicester were able to bring on quality in the last 15 minutes to finish us off.

Nick Pope had a blinder - four world-class saves preventing Leicester running away with it.

Despite the result, the atmosphere was still positive at Turf Moor, with only minimal boos ringing around the stadium amid some poor refereeing.

Faith is still there. Seven points out of 12, considering the teams we’ve played, is still a great achievement and shows there is something to build on.

Chelsea at home on Saturday is a game no-one can expect us to win, but then we get a well-earned break to prepare for Brentford away. That's a vital game - anything other than three points would be worrying.

I still believe in the lads to get over the line and I'm predicting finishing in 16th place. With us still having games in hand on most teams around us, there is all to play for.