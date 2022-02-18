Arteta wants Arsenal to show 'we are a different team'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they have moved on from their 2-0 defeat at Brentford on the opening day, which was the first of three losses in a row.

"Let’s show we are going to be a very different team, we’re going get a different level of performance and result hopefully," he said.

"We knew the difficulties that we were going to have on the opening game, with the amount of players out and with a newly promoted team who had done exceptionally well, I wasn’t shocked.

"We haven’t been the only ones that has suffered against them, that’s for sure.

"I always said that I am very lucky because I felt very supported, understood and very much in line with everyone at the club.

"When we had some difficult results, the club has always stood there and they’ve been really supportive with me, with the players, with the staff and that’s something in this world that you can’t take for granted."