Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's game with Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Rodgers says he has a few late fitness checks to make: “We’ve got a couple of issues with Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison. Ricky has been troubled by setbacks and James has a problem with his lower back but we’ll give it every chance.”

On the return to fitness of Jamie Vardy: “He’s a huge influence and is one of the Premier League’s great strikers. When you have Jamie in your team, you clearly are in a much better moment in terms of your confidence and leadership. He makes us a better team.”

Rodgers praised Kasper Schmeichel as he prepares for his 461st appearance for Leicester – the third most in their history: ““It’s an incredible achievement - a testament to his desire to stay fit and his professionalism and his consistency in his performances.”

He reflected on three years in charge at the King Power: “I’ve enjoyed every second since I’ve been here. The players have been amazing. Our challenge was to disrupt the top end of the table and we’ve been able to do that. I couldn’t have wished for any more.”

On the challenge of Leeds under new boss Jesse Marsch: “I don’t think there will be too much that we don’t know. He has taken over a great group of talented players. Marcelo Bielsa is a big loss to the Premier League but Leeds will go again.”

