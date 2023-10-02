Four Dons make TOTW

Sportscene presenter, Jonathan Sutherland, has named four Aberdeen players in his team of the week after their "seismic" win against Rangers at Ibrox.

Defenders Stefan Gartenmann and Jack MacKenzie and midfielders Graeme Shinnie and Jamie McGrath are in Jonners' side.

Gartenmann, the deluxe, defensive Dane, is enjoying life on the other side of the North Sea, and grabbed a goal at Ibrox, while towering youngster MacKenzie - who is normally a full-back - is deployed here at centre-back. He too found the net against Rangers and is improving every week.

Second goalscorer McGrath is increasingly influential, while Shinnie showed lion-hearted leadership and oozed quality.