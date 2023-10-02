Former England striker Gary Lineker discussing Roy Hodgson's team selection for Saturday's 1-0 for Crystal Palace over Man United on BBC Match of the Day: "He (Hodgson) got a bit of criticism in midweek for the team he put out in the Carabao Cup (in the 3-0 defeat also to Man United at Old Trafford) but it seems totally justified now."

All-time record Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer added: "They more than played for him and their fans today. They were up against it at times but the back four of (Joel) Ward, (Marc) Guehi, Joachim (Anderson) and (Tyrique) Mitchell were absolutely flawless, they were fantastic.

"Right place, right time. Man United were poor in the final third but they were made to look poor."

Watch Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer

Get Palace news and analysis sent to you