Alarm bells sounding for Leeds

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Leeds are as deeply in a relegation battle as Liverpool are in a title race after a humiliating defeat on Merseyside.

Marcelo Bielsa's side started the day with a five-point cushion but this dispiriting result - coupled with Burnley's win over Tottenham - means they are just three points above the bottom three having played more games than the trio immediately below them.

With forward Patrick Bamford - who scored 17 goals last season - England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper all out with long-term injuries, it all points to worrying times at Elland Road.

Leeds actually started brightly with Brazil forward Raphinha having a goal ruled out for offside.

But their defensive frailties were always evident and the game was all but lost by half-time.

Bielsa's side have conceded 56 goals this season - the highest number in the Premier League - including 31 in the past nine matches.

It is an alarming statistic that urgently requires addressing if their second season in the Premier League since winning promotion in 2020 is not to end in a return to a division they spent so long trying to escape.