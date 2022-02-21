'It's there right in front of us to say we can make change'

🗣️ "The pace of change in football is notoriously slow."@HeadwayUK spoke to us earlier in regards to Leeds United's Robin Koch's head injury in Sunday's defeat to Manchester United.



More on @BBCWYS from 6pm.



Listen 👉 https://t.co/Npkegb766Y#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/FNjpoDTqDU