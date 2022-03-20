Southampton v Man City: Confirmed team news

Tino Livramento returns to the Southampton XI after missing the defeat by Watford last-time out.

Jack Stephens, Shane Long and Adam Armstrong also come in.

Southampton XI: Forster; Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Romeu, Ward-Prowse; S. Armstrong, Elyounoussi; Long, A. Armstrong.

Subs: Caballero, Valery, Perraud, Diallo, Smallbone, Djenepo, Redmond, Broja, Adams.