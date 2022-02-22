His performance against Crystal Palace had a hint of audacity to it.

I always get the impression with Rudiger that if his team is boring or struggling to find the net, he takes it upon himself to do something about it. His shot from 30 yards would have found the net if it hadn't been for a superb intervention from Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.

Most of the talk surrounding Rudiger these days seems to be around whether he has come to some sort of arrangement with Chelsea regarding his contract. It's clear the club don't want to lose him but this has gone on quite long enough. Either Rudiger wants to play for the club on a long-term basis or he doesn't. It's time it was sorted out.

