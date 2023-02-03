St Mirren v Hibernian: Team news

Hibs could hand a debut to Matthew Hoppe after the American striker joined on loan from Middlesbrough this week. Jake Doyle-Hayes returns after a three-game injury absence but Kevin Nisbet (hamstring), Kyle Magennis (muscle), Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Mykola Kukharevych (knee) and Martin Boyle (knee) are all out.

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon: "We've taken a bit of a battering sometimes from all angles when we've not performed well but I feel like we're rejuvenated now and we're all together, working hard.

"Looking at our stats from the last couple of games, the running distances are through the roof. We've brought in good characters, especially Jimmy Jeggo who has come in and made a big difference. He's a really positive guy, a good team player. I'm sure we'll go from strength to strength."