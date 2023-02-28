Manchester United head into Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham United on the back of their Carabao Cup success - but the message from manager Erik ten Hag has been: "Get back to work."

It was United's first trophy success for six years, though they are still fighting on three more fronts for silverware this season.

While the players "had to celebrate this momentum", the Dutchman was keen to point out they had not over-indulged.

"After we settled down, we got back to work and did what we had to do, which was recovery. The ones who played less [in the final] did a good training session," Ten Hag said.

As the heavy fixture load continues for the Red Devils with their third game in seven days, the former Ajax boss knows the importance of using his squad.

"Let's make myself clear, we didn't win it with 11 players. We did win with a squad, and I think the squad the whole season is so important.

"Every time players come in - if it's for a whole game, minutes, a couple of games, also during games we can change dynamics - we do it with many more than 11 players. I count on them and know they will be ready."

The United boss has turned his team's form around since two defeats in his first two games, and he insisted he "didn't panic" at the time.

"You find out a lot in those weeks. When you lose it's not nice - you hate to lose but you also get some good lessons.

"I know, from experience of previous jobs, it takes time before you get into a way of playing, before you get into the rules of principles."