Celtic 'appreciate' Kyogo says Hart

Joe Hart heaped praise on "beautiful" Kyogo Furuhashi as he detailed his delight about the Japan striker’s decision to extend his time at Celtic.

The 28-year-old attacker has scored 54 goals in 83 games since signing from Vissel Kobe in 2021 and penned a new four-year deal earlier this week. News which pleases his goalkeeper.

"It’s huge, what a great bit of news that is. I love him as a person, he’s a beautiful person and he’s an exceptional footballer," the former England international said.

“He has been brilliant since he came in and really shone for us last year in big moments and he really sets the tone for a high-pressing, exciting football team.

“He’s loved here. And obviously he’s felt that because he’s wanted to commit a real important time in his career to this club and we appreciate that.

“I think the statement of the club is that if you want to be here and you’re playing well then you’re welcome. And if you don’t, then we’ll look for someone who does.”