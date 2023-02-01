'Still two or three players needed before Conte's system can work'

We asked for your reaction to Spurs' activity on deadline day and whether enough was done to strengthen in key areas.

Here are some of your comments:

James: A disappointing transfer window without improving in priority positions: left-sided centre-back, centre-back and goalkeeper. Pedro Porro is a welcome signing - however, more should have been done to play catch-up with the rest of the ‘big six’ improving.

Ben: OK- - Doherty's not our best defender and Spence never got match time, but we went into January needing more depth at the back and we've come into February with less. Porro's a good signing, but if he gets injured then we'll be an absolute mess at the back.

Stan: Porro is a great signing, but there's still two or three players needed before Antonio Conte's system can work.

Ed: Same old story. Got one good new player (Porro) - maybe two (Danjuma) - and if everything goes really well, we might get top four. Same as last season. This is where Daniel Levy’s ambition stops.

Owen: As last year, it feels low key relative to what the competition has been doing - and that does make me worry about the rest of the season. However, if these were Conte signings, they could have the same impact that Kulusevski and Bentancur did last season. Fingers crossed.