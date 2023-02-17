Baldwin wants to keep momentum going

Skipper Jack Baldwin says “the mood in the camp has been good” as he looks to build on Ross County's positive recent performances in Saturday's trip to face St Mirren.

Second-bottom County, who sit a point above Dundee United, went three league games without defeat before a narrow loss to Rangers at Ibrox and are refreshed after having last weekend off.

“That gave us a chance to get get some good work done this week on the training ground, ready for a big part of our season," said defender Baldwin.

“Playing teams multiple times throughout the year, they’re not going to differ much from when they were up here, so we understand what challenges St Mirren will bring us and how we can exploit them.

“They’re fresh off the back of a defeat midweek so they’ll want to put that right but we’re looking to impose ourselves on the game and keep the momentum going that we’ve picked up recently.

“We’ve had a few good performances recently, things have picked up a bit.

“The change in system has made us more solid as a team. It’s led to positive performances and will hopefully lead to many more throughout the rest of the season.”