Manchester United have joined Arsenal in wanting to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham. The Red Devils are considering a player-plus-cash deal involving Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

West Ham are keen on bringing McTominay to the club should Rice leave. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Harry Kane is still hopeful of securing a move to Old Trafford this summer. (Mirror), external

Aside from Kane, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are favourites to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's France striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (L'Equipe - in French), external

The Red Devils are also considering a move for Inter Milan's Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana, 27. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian), external

Juventus have offered 28-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new deal ahead of his contract expiring in July, but he would prefer a Premier League move, with Manchester United and Newcastle interested. (Foot Mercado - In French), external

