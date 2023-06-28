BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, speaking on the latest Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast about the state of the club: "To the naked it eye, it probably still looks a bit dysfunctional but we know that business is trying to continue.

"There's people at the club trying to handle that.

"My interpretation is that the 49ers come in, they've briefed staff, they're waiting for ratification and then the naming of the new head coach will follow.

"Everybody's trying to put the picture together and it's nearly there. I think that it's more stable than people are feeling, because at the moment, if you take social media as your barometer, people are frantic.

"Clearly it's taken longer than even they expected to get this final bit over the line, but I think once the ratification comes through the next things will fall into place."

