Johnson on Neilson sacking, making the fans proud, & fight for third
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibernian's Edinburgh derby with Hearts on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Hibs boss:
On Robbie Neilson's sacking by Hearts, Johnson says: "Things don't surprise me in football any more. Scottish football is a goldfish bowl and a lot of managers have gone this season and a lot have been brought into question."
Johnson's sole focus this week has been on Hibs, "believing in what we do" and preparing a team to "go out and make the fans proud".
He is still targeting third spot in the table - "there's a lot of twists and turns to come" - but realises the first objective is top six.
With Hibs on a run of four straight defeats, Johnson accepts mistakes are being made but suggests performances have not been as bad as results.
He adds: "The last two games have been really disappointing, however this is a big opportunity for us. We have to take it.”
Johnson is "hopeful” that Paul Hanlon will make it and “more hopeful” of Lewis Stevenson being fit.