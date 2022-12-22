Newcastle United are right in the battle for a Champions League place and their hopes of a top-four finish could well be boosted by their relative freshness compared with other teams towards the top of the Premier League.

According to a study by the PA news agency, the five Magpies players in action for their countries at the World Cup played for a combined 540 minutes in Qatar, with only Crystal Palace (453 minutes) and Southampton (317) featuring for fewer minutes.

In comparison, Manchester City's players topped that list with a total of 5,180 minutes, while Tottenham and Manchester United both registered totals of more than 4,000 minutes.

In a list of the most minutes played by individual Premier League players for club and country so far this season, full-back Kieran Trippier (39th) and goalkeeper Nick Pope (41st) are the only Newcastle players within the top 50.