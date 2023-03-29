Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

As eyes turn back to club football after international action, there’s a realisation Saturday is the first of 11 cup finals for Leicester City.

There are numerous on-pitch matters, both in defence and attack, that need fixing if the Foxes want to be in the top flight next season.

At the back, manager Brendan Rodgers will stick with Daniel Iversen in goal, hoping he’ll be able to bring something to the side that Danny Ward couldn't in the first 26 Premier League games.

Iversen is a better shot-stopper than Ward, but he’ll have to marry that with the dominance the latter has shown in collecting crosses and dominating his area.

The match at Crystal Palace will also see the return of centre-back Wout Faes following his suspension, with Jonny Evans potentially available too. Add that to the aggressive, scruff-of-the-neck performance from Harry Souttar last time out and there may be a flicker of optimism.

In the final third, Leicester need to break out of telegraphed attacking play and somehow return to the free-flowing football that has previously made them such a threat.

As ever, the key to that will be James Maddison. His sparkling display for England showed his talents in combination play and ability to create something out of nothing.

With a week away for Harvey Barnes and Tete, Patson Daka scoring for Zambia and limited minutes for Kelechi Iheanacho with Nigeria, Rodgers must be hoping for a revitalised forward line capable of firing his side to safety.