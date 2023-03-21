'Experience and determination needed in abundance' for County

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Malky Mackay’s experiment with a 4-4-2 formation hasn’t been as successful as hoped.

It worked a treat against Dundee United in a game which saw County smash four goals past Jack Newman in a romping victory.

But in the subsequent two games, the formation has not lived up to that early promise, and now it's time to get rid of it.

The most prosperous shape for the Staggies this season has been the 3-5-2 system, picking up wins over Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Hibernian.

Playing three central defenders offers more stability at the back while still allowing White to be paired with Brophy at the top end of the park.

With such a tough run in to come, a change back to the more solid shape could offer more chances to pick up wins over tough sides like Hearts and Aberdeen.

It could also be a chance to re-introduce some experience in David Cancola or Ross Callachan to the midfield. Loturi and Kenneh struggled to deal with the intelligence of Livingston’s midfield last time out.

The return of a proper ball winner along with the hopefully returning Yan Dhanda could make the side look stronger.

Experience and determination will be needed in abundance for the run-in, with the challenge clear - to haul themselves away from 11th place.